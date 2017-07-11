PD: Former roommate caught with stolen iPad and MacBook

By Published:
Anthony Rivera

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man is being held on bond for allegedly stealing his former roommate’s iPad and MacBook.

Police were called to Elm Street in West Haven for a burglary complaint on Monday morning. Detectives arrived to discover fingerprint impressions on a window sill. They then activated a feature on the MacBook, which tells its location, and traced the MacBook to a library in New Haven.

This led detectives to Anthony Rivera, 22, of New Haven, a former roommate who was in possession of the stolen items. The found fingerprint also matched that of Rivera. He was charged with burglary and larceny.

