PD: K-9 unit finds drugs during motor vehicle stop in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WTNH) — A motor vehicle stop on Monday led to the recovery of multiple drugs by the Vernon Police.

On July 10, an officer pulled over a vehicle of Talcottville Road for driving well above the posted speed limit. Based on the operator’s statements and observing the vehicle, the officer believed that the driver could have illegal drugs. Utilizing his K-9 partner, Thor, a search was conducted and the K-9 officer was able to find drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, 36-year-old Daniel Thomas, was arrested when he was found to have in his possession 96 bags of heroin, 7.7 grams of crack cocaine, and an illegal switch blade knife. Upon testing, the heroin was also found to have the presence of Fentanyl.

Thomas has been charged with Possession and Sale of Illegal Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics in a School Zone, Weapons in a Vehicle, and Speeding. He is due to appear in court of July 24.