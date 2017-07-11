Police in quiet corner hunting for Walmart TV thieves

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Brooklyn Resident Trooper’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a three-man team of TV thieves, who hit two Walmart stores early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 12:51 a.m. a white tree service truck pulled up to the Lisbon Walmart. Two white men got out and went into the store while a third man stayed inside the truck. The two inside the store tried to steal four television sets, but were spotted by store security personnel. They dropped the TVs and took off without being caught.

About 40 minutes later, the same men pulled up to the Brooklyn Walmart store and tried the same stunt. This time police say they got away with three stolen TV sets and took off.

The men and the truck were caught on security camera.

If you have a tip that can help you are asked to call Trooper Corradi at 860-779-4900 or text TIP711 and the info to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.