Police in quiet corner hunting for Walmart TV thieves

By Published:
Men stealing TV sets from Brooklyn Walmart

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Brooklyn Resident Trooper’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a three-man team of TV thieves, who hit two Walmart stores early Tuesday morning.brooklyn4 Police in quiet corner hunting for Walmart TV thieves

Police say around 12:51 a.m. a white tree service truck pulled up to the Lisbon Walmart. Two white men got out and went into the store while a third man stayed inside the truck. The two inside the store tried to steal four television sets, but were spotted by store security personnel. They dropped the TVs and took off without being caught.brooklyn5 Police in quiet corner hunting for Walmart TV thieves

About 40 minutes later, the same men pulled up to the Brooklyn Walmart store and tried the same stunt. This time police say they got away with three stolen TV sets and took off.brooklyn6 Police in quiet corner hunting for Walmart TV thieves

The men and the truck were caught on security camera.brooklyn2 Police in quiet corner hunting for Walmart TV thieves

If you have a tip that can help you are asked to call Trooper Corradi at 860-779-4900 or text TIP711 and the info to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.

brooklyn1 Police in quiet corner hunting for Walmart TV thieves

 

 

 

 

Related Posts