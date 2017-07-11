Police investigate fatal motor vehicle, pedestrian crash on East Street in Granby

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — East Street is closed while Granby Police investigate a fatal accident on Tuesday night.

According to Granby Police, they are investigating a fatal motor vehicle and pedestrian crash.

East Street closed for investigation of fatal MV/Pedestrian crash. Reconstruction team enroute. Mechanicsville Rd is best alternate. — Granby CT Police (@GranbyCTPolice) July 12, 2017

While East Street is closed, officers say the best alternate route is Mechanicsville Road.

There is no word on how long East Street will be closed for. Officials have not released the identity of the person who was killed.