Stretch your dollar on Amazon Prime Day, 7/11 deals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One of the biggest online sales days of the summer is in full swing! We’re talking about Amazon Prime Day. It’s 30 hours of deals on hundreds of thousands of items, half off its Amazon Echo; and up to 30 percent off some kindles, tablets, and TVs.

The catch: you have to be a member of amazon “Prime.” Still, experts say you can snag tonight’s deals without paying the full $99 annual fee.

“Two adults, or as Amazon calls it: A household, can share a single account. So that’s about $50 each or get a free 30 day trial,” said Mark Ellwood, Author of ‘Bargain Fever.’

Or you can take advantage of the deals through the competition. A number of retailers are offering big summer sales to eat into Amazon’s big day.

Tuesday is also July 11th, aka 7-Eleven Day. Couple more ways to stretch your dollar. You can get a free Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven locations.

Or if you have any cow apparel laying around, wear it to Chick Fil-A tonight and get a free entrée, that’s in celebration of cow appreciation day. Time is running out! Both deals end at 7.