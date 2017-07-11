Study says pregnancy not as risk-free as you may think

Related Coverage New law protects pregnant women in CT

(ABC News/WTNH) — Time of excitement. And, all too often, a tense time as well. For moms-to-be, pregnancy is not a risk-free proposition.

And now an updated report suggests that pregnancy-related death rates have not improved in the past decade.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists comparing pregnancy deaths between 2006 and 2010 to those seen between 2011 and 2013, the rates to be essentially the same.

Some good news?

The rates of death from hemorrhage, pregnancy-related high blood pressure and anesthesia complications all declining since the early 2000s — but that’s more than offset by higher cardiovascular disease and other illnesses women have before they are pregnant.

As more and more pregnant women in the U.S. suffer chronic medical conditions or are obese, it makes pregnancy riskier.

You know the airline message — put your own mask on before you help others.

Focus on your health before getting pregnant, to make sure that your pregnancy is as risk-free as possible.