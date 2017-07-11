Study says pregnancy not as risk-free as you may think

By Published:

(ABC News/WTNH) — Time of excitement. And, all too often, a tense time as well. For moms-to-be, pregnancy is not a risk-free proposition.

And now an updated report suggests that pregnancy-related death rates have not improved in the past decade.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists comparing pregnancy deaths between 2006 and 2010 to those seen between 2011 and 2013, the rates to be essentially the same.

Related Content: New law protects pregnant women in CT

Some good news?

The rates of death from hemorrhage, pregnancy-related high blood pressure and anesthesia complications all declining since the early 2000s — but that’s more than offset by higher cardiovascular disease and other illnesses women have before they are pregnant.

As more and more pregnant women in the U.S. suffer chronic medical conditions or are obese, it makes pregnancy riskier.

You know the airline message — put your own mask on before you help others.

Focus on your health before getting pregnant, to make sure that your pregnancy is as risk-free as possible.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s