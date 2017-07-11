Teen arrested for attempted murder after stabbing ex-girlfriend

Nelson Santiago (Photo: Stratford Police)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A teenager from Brooklyn, New York, who police say stalked his ex-girlfriend, is charged with attempted murder after he came to Stratford late Monday night and stabbed her.

Nineteen year old Nelson Santiago is charged with attempted murder, stalking 2nd, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

Stratford Police say Nelson confronted his ex-girlfriend outside of 224 Dewey Street around 11:22 p.m. and stabbed her several times before fleeing.   Police caught up with Nelson a short distance away following a brief foot chase.

The victim, who is not being identified, is in stable condition at Bridgeport Hospital according to police.

