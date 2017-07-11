Three arrested for involvement in Hartford illegal gun operation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing charges after police say they conducted an illegal firearm transaction.

According to Hartford Police, Nadiel Rodriguez, 19, Jayvian Rodriguez, 20, and Luis Diaz, 19, were involved in the sale of illegal firearms on Monday.

Officers say they observed the suspects completing a deal on Airport Road.

Police then moved in on the scene and the suspect vehicle fled. Officers disabled the vehicle and took the suspects into custody.

Officials recovered two handguns, a shotgun, ammunition, seven bags of cocaine, one bag of marijuana, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. The shotgun was reported as stolen from Suffield this past June.

Nadiel Rodriguez was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Sale of Long Gun, and other related charges.

Jayvian Rodriguez faces charges for Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Sale of Long Gun, and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, among other charges.

Luis Diaz was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Possession of Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and multiple additional charges.

All three are in police custody.

It is not known when they are expected in court.