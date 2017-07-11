Typos on Bridgeport sign draw criticism and confusion

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — It looks like someone may have forgotten to proofread a Bridgeport sign before it was printed and erected near a city beach.

Bridgeport residents were quick to notice spelling errors and many other grammatical mistakes on the sign.

One line reads, “DOGS ARE REQUIRED TO BE ON A 6′ LEACH (sic).” In addition to spelling leash incorrectly, the next bullet point contradicts the previous line by saying no dogs are permitted on the beach.

Several other lines contain random capitalized words like “Misuse,” “Dumping,” and “Selling.”

Another line reads, ” NO BUSES, commercial vehicles, ATV’s or motorcycle (sic) or motor bikes or unauthorized trucks allowed.”

“PARK OPENS AT 8:00 AM PARKS (sic) CLOSES AT 8:00 PM,” is written at the bottom.

Some Connecticut residents in the Black Rock Community Updates Facebook page found it comical how poorly written the sign is. Others on the 130 District- Bridgeport City Council page expressed their frustration over the park closing too early.