U.S.S. Fitzgerald moves into dry dock in Japan for full assessment

(WTNH) — The U.S.S. Fitzgerald has been moved into a dry dock at the naval base in Japan. This comes after that deadly collision between the Fitzgerald and a cargo ship back on June 17th.

The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine container ship off the coast of Japan in the early hours of Saturday morning local time, according to the Navy’s 7th Fleet. The Fitzgerald was operating about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, when it hit the container ship at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what went wrong. So far, they say on Saturday the U.S.S. Fitzgerald, a navy destroyer, collided with a Philippine container ship.

Related: Oakville-Watertown honors Conn. sailor killed at sea

The collision killed seven sailors, including Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, from the Oakville section of Watertown. All of the deceased range in age from 19 to 37. Now that the U.S.S. Fitzgerald is back at the dock, officials will be able to do a full assessment, and determine if the destroyer can even travel back to the United states on it’s own or if it will have to be towed there for repairs.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.