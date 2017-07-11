Weight Loss Spotlight: Dad of Three Loses 52 Pounds

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — For many busy parents like David Krulewich, working out and eating healthy are low on their to-do list.

“I had become significantly overweight and out of shape and was unhappy with my lifestyle,” he recalled.

Just six months ago, Krulewich was tipping the scales at 200 pounds.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize they’re overweight until they realize they’re overweight and I was certainly one of those people,” he said.

Knowing he needed to make a change, the 31-year-old father of three joined The Edge Fitness Clubs and enlisted the help of Personal Trainer Erik Zukauskas.

“I think working with a trainer holds people accountable so if they’re going to have a training session once a week they better be on their game,” Zukauskas said

“I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is that switching things up on a regular basis is critical to success right because if you just stay stagnant in your workouts than you stay stagnant in your growth as an athlete,” Krulewich said.

Krulewich also started taking dot fit supplements and logging his food and the weight quickly fell off.

“I’ve lost about 52 pounds in the past six months,” Krulewich said. “It feels great to have lost a lot of weight it also feels great to have lost 17 percent body fat or more at this point so I’m proud of those accomplishments.”

“Initially we were looking at weight loss goals so that was his first goal so we needed to kind of build some strength, get his cardio up and get his eating in check and he accomplished all those like really quickly,” Zukauskas recalled. “So then we kind of started looking for other goals to hit and one of those was doing a half marathon which we just recently accomplished a couple weeks ago.”

So now Krulewich is training to run a full marathon this fall.

“The changes I made are absolutely lifelong foundational changes,” he said.

“It means everything,” Krulewich said of his client’s weight loss. “That’s essentially why I became a trainer is to help people change their lives.”

Krulewich is now also coaching his son’s soccer team – which he says is another benefit of getting active and healthy. To learn more, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.