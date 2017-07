WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wethersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a case of fraud.

Wethersfield Police released the photo below on their Facebook page, asking for anyone to come forward if they recognize this woman.

Police say the woman in the above photo is a suspect in a case of $5,000 in fraudulent transactions in town.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc N. Martins at (860) 721-2901.