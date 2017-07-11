What’s Brewing: Cow appreciation, coffee benefits, and new i-phone

(WTNH)- Chick-Fil-A is celebrating “national cow appreciation day” with free food! But there’s a catch, you have to dress up like a cow! All you have to do is show up in any type of ‘cow’ attire, and you’ll get a free entree. There are even some costume tips on the company’s website. Kids who dress up will get a free kid’s meal.

Another good reason to drink more coffee, new research found it lowers your risk of dying early. Drinking one cup of coffee per day reduced death rates by about 12 percent. Those who drank two to three cups saw a decline of 18 percent.
It’s the largest study on coffee and mortality to date.

Apple is getting ready to release the new I-phone 8 this fall but we may not be able to afford it! Word on the street is that it may cost 12-hundred dollars or more! Supposedly its due to high demand and supply constraints. Some say the high price tag will be worth it because of its design.

They say lightning doesn’t strike twice. But evidently winning the lottery does in some cases. A California teen struck lotto luck, twice in one week! The 19-year-old won top prize off a scratch off ticket worth 5 hundred and 55 thousand dollars. Then just days later she bought another winning ticket. That one was worth 100 thousand dollars. The lucky teen says she plans to use some of the money on a new car.

