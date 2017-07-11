Willimantic man faces charges after discharging firearm during domestic dispute

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic man is facing charges after police say he fired a weapon during a domestic dispute.

According to Willimantic Police, reports came in just before 11 a.m. Tuesday of a verbal dispute taking place at a residence on Peru Street.

Witnesses say they saw a man identified as William Maldonado, 42, arguing with another man. They say Maldonado displayed a firearm and a gunshot coming from inside or outside the residence was heard a short time later.

Officers located evidence confirming the firearm had been discharged.

A young woman and an infant were found inside the residence. They were not harmed.

With the help of Manchester Police, officers were able to arrest Maldonado on Tuesday night. Maldonado is being charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and breach of peace. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and will be presented in Danielson court on Wednesday.

He is currently on parole for a 2011 armed robbery in Willimantic.