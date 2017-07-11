Woman rescued from burning home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home in West Haven Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. in a two family home on Center Street. There were three people in the home, two of them got out, but a woman trapped inside the home had to be rescued by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital where her condition is unknown.

Three people had to be rescued from the second floor after fire broke out in this #WestHaven home. Details on @WTNH pic.twitter.com/LA9Yl4bvIW — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) July 11, 2017

The fire has been knocked down but the home is damaged.

There is no word on the cause of the fire but it remains under investigation.