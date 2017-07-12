(WTNH)-With the kids home from school during summer break, there is a lot of time spent playing with friends and bringing in a mess from the outdoors, so how can kids be motivated to lend a hand around the house while they have extra time? Raj Das from the Cleaning Authority in West Hartford visited CT Style to demonstrate how to put together an easy chore chart that will help kids focus on simple cleaning tasks. The Cleaning Authority of Hartford has a great way to get kids involved at home: the 5 Minute Kid Chore Chart. This way, they can earn a little extra cash for helping keep the home clean by loading the dishwasher, wiping down counter tops after cooking, wiping down the kitchen table after meals, picking up shoes and putting them away and putting clothes in the laundry basket.

