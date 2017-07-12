8 Moments to Expect from Tonight’s ESPY Awards

(WTNH) — Tonight at 8pm, WTNH News 8 has a big night planned for sports and entertainment fans: the 2017 ESPY Awards – honoring athletes and celebrating the best moments from the year in sports – will be airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Fan-voted awards across 33 different categories will be presented to athletes and teams across all types of sports. Voting will be open all day up until the start of the show at 8pm, so check out the categories and vote here to help decide on ESPY-worthy winners.

Even if you’re not a sports fan, here are 8 moments you can expect from the event:

Photo: AP Images

Peyton Manning, the legendary Indianapolis Colts quarterback, will be hosting. Last year, he won the ESPY Icon Award so he’s no stranger to this awards ceremony Michelle Obama will honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics, with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award Jon Stewart will present the Pat Tillman Award for Service to disabled veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medalist, Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”, “All The Way”) will give the Icon Award to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully

5. The Jimmy V. Perseverance Award will be presented to an inspiring teen and New Orleans Saints superfan, Jarrius Robertson, 15, who is battling a chronic liver disease

6. Eyes are on the New England Patriots tonight and whether the team will win big. They’re up for 5 nominations across categories like Best Game and Best Team. Nominations are also in for Tom Brady: Best Championship Performance and Best NFL Player. Coach Bill Belichick is also up for Best Record-Breaking Performance

7. The nominations for Best Male Athlete: Michael Phelps (swimmer), Russell Westbrook (basketball), Kris Bryant (baseball) and Sidney Crosby (hockey)

8. As far as Best Female Athlete: Serena Williams (tennis), Simone Biles (gymnast), Candace Parker (basketball) and Katie Ledecky (swimmer) have been nominated

Could we also see some surprise appearances or performances tonight? In addition to a musical set from R&B singer Gallant, there may be even more planned from tonight’s star-studded event.

The 25th ESPY Awards will begin at 8pm tonight on NEWS8.