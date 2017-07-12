911 calls released in New Haven dog attack

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some of the 911 calls that came in as the 78-year-old woman was being attacked by a dog in New Haven have been released.

The attack happened back on July 4th. In those 911 calls you can hear the frightened and frantic tone of neighbors asking for help.

The victim, 78-year-old Patricia O’Brien, was in the backyard of her home. According to city officials, she went to meet the pit bull which belonged to her new tenants.That’s when the dog knocked her over and started to attack her.

O’Brien spoke exclusively to News 8 about what happened earlier this week from her hospital room.

Now we’re have those 911 calls. Below is a portion of one of the calls:

Caller: A dog attacked someone.

911: Alright, is there a floor or an apartment or are you out front?

Caller: Uh, we’re in the backyard. Backyard. 95 Hubinger Street. We need an ambulance right now.

Caller: Hello?

911: Yes, what is the dog bite?

Caller: Please, this woman’s been mauled by a dog. Please get here quick. 95 Hubinger. Fast! Please!

911: Alright, I’m getting the call in now.

“I’m lucky to be alive. It could have been far worse,” said O’Brien. “I went to meet the dog and he knocked me over and he started chomping on me. I feel very tired. My head hurts.”

O’Brien says she suffered injuries to her face and head. Doctors think she will need reconstructive surgery. Despite everything, she went on to say that she has no anger toward the woman who owns the dog.

O’Brien says she was hoping to leave the hospital Tuesday.

The dog remains in quarantine. It’s still unclear what will happen moving forward.

Below are the 911 calls: