911 calls released in New Haven dog attack

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some of the 911 calls that came in as the 78-year-old woman was being attacked by a dog in New Haven have been released.

The attack happened back on July 4th. In those 911 calls you can hear the frightened and frantic tone of neighbors asking for help.

Related: Woman suffers severe injuries after pit bull attack in New Haven

The victim, 78-year-old Patricia O’Brien, was in the backyard of her home. According to city officials, she went to meet the pit bull which belonged to her new tenants.That’s when the dog knocked her over and started to attack her.

O’Brien spoke exclusively to News 8 about what happened earlier this week from her hospital room.

Related: New Haven woman speaks about being mauled by dog

Now we’re have those 911 calls. Below is a portion of one of the calls:

Caller: A dog attacked someone.
911: Alright, is there a floor or an apartment or are you out front?
Caller: Uh, we’re in the backyard. Backyard. 95 Hubinger Street. We need an ambulance right now.
Caller: Hello?
911: Yes, what is the dog bite?
Caller: Please, this woman’s been mauled by a dog. Please get here quick. 95 Hubinger. Fast! Please!
911: Alright, I’m getting the call in now.

“I’m lucky to be alive. It could have been far worse,” said O’Brien. “I went to meet the dog and he knocked me over and he started chomping on me. I feel very tired. My head hurts.”

O’Brien says she suffered injuries to her face and head. Doctors think she will need reconstructive surgery. Despite everything, she went on to say that she has no anger toward the woman who owns the dog.

Related: Experts weigh in on preventing dog attacks

O’Brien says she was hoping to leave the hospital Tuesday.

The dog remains in quarantine. It’s still unclear what will happen moving forward.

Below are the 911 calls:

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s