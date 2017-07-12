Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in jug

(WTNH) — It was a real-life “Winnie-the-Pooh” moment. California police and wildlife officers rescued a bear cub Saturday whose head was stuck in a plastic jug.

Police in La Verne, California say they got a call reporting a bear’s head was stuck in a jug. The local police department posted the rescue video on the department’s Facebook page.

In the video, one officer tries to get the plastic jug off from the cub’s head. Then another police officer holds the bear still while a California Fish and Wildlife officer removes the jug.

The bear’s mother was also watching from a nearby tree and amazingly enough, she did not jump in.

The operation was a success. And the cub then ran into the woods.