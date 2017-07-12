Bicyclist recovering from serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Seymour Police say a bicyclist is in critical but stable condition at Yale New Haven Hospital after being struck by a motor vehicle on Squantuck Road, Rte 188.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. in Seymour on Wednesday. Officers located a male bicyclist, around the age of 40-years-old, after responding to the scene to investigate. He was treated at the scene, then transported to by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling in a northeast direction on Squantuck Road when he was struck from behind by a motor vehicle which was also traveling in the same direction, according to police.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman from Oxford, Connecticut. She was not injured.

Police continue to investigate this accident by members of the Seymour Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.