Big plans in the works to revitalize New Haven’s Wooster Square

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Wooster Square revitalizing projects are finally happening after getting through years of hurdles.

Owner of Sally’s Apizza, Bob Consiglio told News 8, “I’ve known about it for some years and I was wondering what was taking so long.”

Developers will knock down the Comcast building on the edge of downtown and Wooster square and build a five story luxury apartment building. The complex will have over 200 apartments and shops on the ground floor.

wooster Big plans in the works to revitalize New Havens Wooster Square
Artist rendering of the proposed apartment complex in the Wooster Square neighborhood of New Haven (Image courtesy: Spinnaker Real Estate Companies)

 

Another project in the works that will connect downtown to Wooster Square will consist of nearly 300 apartments on Union Street with restaurants and retail stores. Anthony Ricciuti, the owner of Ricciuti Hair said, “I think it is good for the area for both business and the people who live here.” Cordalie Benoit added, “I think that it will be good to have more people in the area.”

Consiglio said, “I think it would be a boost for every business on the street.”

wooster8 Big plans in the works to revitalize New Havens Wooster Square
(WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

Once a thriving area, now abandoned buildings with graffiti and overgrown grass line Wooster street.

 

 

Ricciuti said, “Wooster square is the second most sought after location when visitors come to New Haven. First is Yale downtown, second is Wooster street and I think it has kind of missed its mark for a lot of different reasons.”

Business have come and gone on Wooster street. Long time business owners hope the new apartments will bring more foot traffic. Consiglio added, “I think it would be a big boost and we would be the closet food place to it.”

Local businesses on Little Italy hope to see a boost to the bottom line once construction starts. Consiglio said, “Just the construction crews will be a boost.”

Developers told News 8 the project will create a transition zone between downtown New Haven and historic Wooster Square. The projects are expected to break ground later this year.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s