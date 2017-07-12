Big plans in the works to revitalize New Haven’s Wooster Square

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Wooster Square revitalizing projects are finally happening after getting through years of hurdles.

Owner of Sally’s Apizza, Bob Consiglio told News 8, “I’ve known about it for some years and I was wondering what was taking so long.”

Developers will knock down the Comcast building on the edge of downtown and Wooster square and build a five story luxury apartment building. The complex will have over 200 apartments and shops on the ground floor.

Another project in the works that will connect downtown to Wooster Square will consist of nearly 300 apartments on Union Street with restaurants and retail stores. Anthony Ricciuti, the owner of Ricciuti Hair said, “I think it is good for the area for both business and the people who live here.” Cordalie Benoit added, “I think that it will be good to have more people in the area.”

Consiglio said, “I think it would be a boost for every business on the street.”

Once a thriving area, now abandoned buildings with graffiti and overgrown grass line Wooster street.

Ricciuti said, “Wooster square is the second most sought after location when visitors come to New Haven. First is Yale downtown, second is Wooster street and I think it has kind of missed its mark for a lot of different reasons.”

Business have come and gone on Wooster street. Long time business owners hope the new apartments will bring more foot traffic. Consiglio added, “I think it would be a big boost and we would be the closet food place to it.”

Local businesses on Little Italy hope to see a boost to the bottom line once construction starts. Consiglio said, “Just the construction crews will be a boost.”

Developers told News 8 the project will create a transition zone between downtown New Haven and historic Wooster Square. The projects are expected to break ground later this year.