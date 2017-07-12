Cruisin’ Connecticut – Zookeeper’s Experience at the Beardsley Zoo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Bridgeport, home of the Beardsley Zoo.

Having a 90-year history as Connecticut’s only zoo, Beardsley cares for the animals with an in-house veterinary department. In for her annual checkup was a 74 lbs. amur leopard – the rarest of the big cat breeds. This subspecies is the most endangered. They were left down to about 35 animals in the wild. While she was under anesthesia, we got an inside look at some of the care of the animal.

Right now we’re just taking X-Rays of the cat to make sure she’s in good health. She’s still a young cat… so it’s still all preventative.

The Beardsley Zoo is part of 222 accredited zoos in the nation. Collectively, the zoos are working together to make a positive impact on the life of animals in the wild.

The zoo focuses on conservation projects, education outreach programs, and of course to experience the enamoring thrill of the wild. Between the gardens, concessions, carousel, and education… it’s a family experience you’ll never forget.

