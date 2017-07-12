Dave and Buster’s coming to southern Connecticut

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the latest example of the changing face of retail, the Connecticut Post Mall announced some big changes to their second floor.

Entertainment giant Dave and Buster’s will be moving in as stores like Buy Buy Baby and Gymboree are moving out.

Gymboree announced it is closing 350 stores nationwide, 4 of which are in Connecticut. The company filed for bankruptcy back in June.

“What we’re really excited about is the opportunity that this opens up. We’re sad to see Gymboree go but this is going to offer new stores and new tenants space in our center,” said Marketing Director Kelly Frantz.

Dave and Buster’s will begin construction on what will be their second location in the state sometime soon, with plans to open next spring.

“I love it. It’s a place for adults and children to have fun, so we’re excited,” said New Haven resident Keturah Gibson.

“I think that’s exciting. I actually went to Dave and Buster’s in Massachusetts and had a terrific time,” said Bridgeport resident Natasha Rios-Rivera.

The new Dave and Buster’s will take up 35-thousand square feet and bring in about 200 jobs. Stores like Hot Topic and Finish Line will relocate within the mall to make room for the new restaurant and arcade.

Mall officials say the mall has changed with the trends over time, going from an open air space in the 1960’s to enclosed in the 80’s. It now has a focus on creating a destination that will keep people coming through their doors. While some malls might be closing up shop, they are going to continue to grow.

“If they’re keeping up with the trends and they’re developing then they’re gonna continue to be a place where consumers wanna go and shop and spend their time,” said Frantz.