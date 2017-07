SRI LANKA (WTNH) — An amazing rescue took place in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

A group of people worked together to save a drowning elephant after it was swept out to sea.

Officials say the elephant got caught in an ocean current and was being swept away. It took several boats and navy divers to rescue the animal.

The people used ropes to guide it from the water and back onto land.

There is no word on how the elephant ended up in the water in the first place.