Employees were stacking cars when Milford junk yard fire started

WTNH.com staff Published:
Milford firefighters battle a fire at a Milford auto yard Tuesday (WTNH / Matt Buynak)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New information came in on Wednesday regarding a blaze at a Milford junk yard Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say employees were stacking cars and something ignited, starting the fire.

Officials say the extensive damage caused by the smoke and flames will make pinpointing exactly what happened nearly impossible.

Related Content: Milford firefighters extinguish blaze at auto recycling facility

The fire began a little after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Milford Auto Recycling.

Fire officials say the business was not doing anything unsafe or unusual.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s