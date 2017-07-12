Employees were stacking cars when Milford junk yard fire started

Related Coverage Milford firefighters extinguish blaze at auto recycling facility

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New information came in on Wednesday regarding a blaze at a Milford junk yard Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say employees were stacking cars and something ignited, starting the fire.

Officials say the extensive damage caused by the smoke and flames will make pinpointing exactly what happened nearly impossible.

The fire began a little after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Milford Auto Recycling.

Fire officials say the business was not doing anything unsafe or unusual.