Firefighter fired after workers compensation investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut fire chief says a firefighter has been fired following an investigation into alleged workers compensation fraud.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hartford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman says the investigation found “clear evidence” of workers compensation abuse.

The Hartford Courant identifies the firefighter as Lt. John Moree. City records show Moree has been unable to perform his firefighting duties since July 2015.

Moree, a 21-year veteran of the department, was the former partner of firefighter Kevin Bell who died fighting a blaze in 2014.

Moree will be able to receive his pension, but not payment for unused sick time or retiree’s health insurance.

He declined comment Tuesday.

