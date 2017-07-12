Firefighter fired after workers compensation investigation

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/Bob Wilson)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut fire chief says a firefighter has been fired following an investigation into alleged workers compensation fraud.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hartford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman says the investigation found “clear evidence” of workers compensation abuse.

The Hartford Courant identifies the firefighter as Lt. John Moree. City records show Moree has been unable to perform his firefighting duties since July 2015.

Moree, a 21-year veteran of the department, was the former partner of firefighter Kevin Bell who died fighting a blaze in 2014.

Moree will be able to receive his pension, but not payment for unused sick time or retiree’s health insurance.

He declined comment Tuesday.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s