FRA to upgrade existing northeast rail tracks in Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Federal Railroad Administration made a big announcement about the shoreline corridor midday Wednesday.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy is commending the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) decision on the NEC Future program for responding to his consistent urging to focus on upgrading and maintaining the Northeast Corridor (NEC) in a “state of good repair” and postponing consideration of any new alignment of the tracks through Connecticut.

The Federal Railroad Administration has developed a vision for the future of the Northeast Corridor and issued a decision that provides a path forward for expanding capacity and improving performance of the existing railroad. They have responded directly to requests made by the State of Connecticut to enable significant and necessary investments to address an estimated $38 billion backlog in state-of-good-repair assets, and we thank them for their consideration of our concerns.”

This is very good news for folks in Southeastern Connecticut. Many were very upset because the bypass would have brought high speed trains through quiet neighborhoods in Old Lyme and even Olde Mistick Village and Mystic Aquarium.

In addition to the trains, it’s the rail line itself which would have disturbed properties because the Federal Railroad Administration was considering moving the tracks inland from Old Saybrook to Kenyon, Rhode Island. That of course would have meant the tracks would have displaced and disrupted people’s homes and businesses along the way.

Related: Shoreline residents concerned about possible rail expansion

The goal of the 30 mile bypass was to straighten out the corridor from Manhattan to Boston allowing trains to avoid speed-killing curves, grade crossings, unreliable movable bridges, and save 20 minutes on the trip.

Instead upgrades are expected to be made on the existing rail line.