FRA to upgrade existing northeast rail tracks in Connecticut

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Federal Railroad Administration made a big announcement about the shoreline corridor midday Wednesday.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy is commending the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) decision on the NEC Future program for responding to his consistent urging to focus on upgrading and maintaining the Northeast Corridor (NEC) in a “state of good repair” and postponing consideration of any new alignment of the tracks through Connecticut.

The Federal Railroad Administration has developed a vision for the future of the Northeast Corridor and issued a decision that provides a path forward for expanding capacity and improving performance of the existing railroad. They have responded directly to requests made by the State of Connecticut to enable significant and necessary investments to address an estimated $38 billion backlog in state-of-good-repair assets, and we thank them for their consideration of our concerns.”

This is very good news for folks in Southeastern Connecticut. Many were very upset because the bypass would have brought high speed trains through quiet neighborhoods in Old Lyme and even Olde Mistick Village and Mystic Aquarium.

In addition to the trains, it’s the rail line itself which would have disturbed properties because the Federal Railroad Administration was considering moving the tracks inland from Old Saybrook to Kenyon, Rhode Island. That of course would have meant the tracks would have displaced and disrupted people’s homes and businesses along the way.

Related: Shoreline residents concerned about possible rail expansion

The goal of the 30 mile bypass was to straighten out the corridor from Manhattan to Boston allowing trains to avoid speed-killing curves, grade crossings, unreliable movable bridges, and save 20 minutes on the trip.

Instead upgrades are expected to be made on the existing rail line.

2017 07 12 nec proposed rail line day FRA to upgrade existing northeast rail tracks in Connecticut
The black line represents the existing rail line through Connecticut. The purple line represents the proposed high speed rail line. (Image courtesy of The Day of New London)

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s