(WTNH)- Young chef Luke Macy returned to Style to prepare a summer corn salsa with fresh vegetables in season for the summer.

CORN SALSA

Whisk together:

2 Tbls Olive Oil

1 Tbls fresh Lime Juice

1/4 cup cilantro

1/4 tsp each of salt & pepper in a small bowl

Put into one bowl:

5 sheared ears of corn kernels from the cob.

Dice: 1 pint of cherry tomatoes

1 avocado

1/4 cup red onion.

Mix fresh veggies with whisked liquid.

Tastes best if refrigerated for a while before serving