ISPs surprise net neutrality fans on protest day

(ABC News) — AT&T has a surprise for tech firms and internet activists supporting net neutrality, the principle that bars internet service providers from playing favorites with websites and apps.

Although AT&T has fiercely fought the Federal Communications Commission’s 2015 rules to enact the principle, it’s backing Wednesday’s “day of action” denouncing AT&T and other ISPs.

AT&T says it supports the net neutrality principle — just not its enforcement through the FCC rules. Comcast echoed that Wednesday, saying it supports net neutrality but not the framework that enforces it.

Internet service providers worry the FCC rules would lead to price regulation and hurt broadband investment and say they would rather have net-neutrality legislation from Congress, not these rules from the FCC.

The FCC under a Republican administration is looking to overturn the rules.

