KFC to sell custom smartphones

WTNH.com staff Published:
(AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

(WTNH) — Fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken is about to start selling more than just chicken, at least in one Asian country.

KFC plans to start selling its own smartphone!

The company is doing this to celebrate 30 years of business in China.

Fortune magazine says the fast-food giant teamed up with a Chinese electronics maker to release a limited edition android phone.

The phone is red with Colonel Sanders on the back.

However, don’t run to your local KFC to try getting one of these. They will only be released in China.

