Lawmakers call for Trump’s son to speak at open session

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)– The president’s son appeared on FOX’s Hannity Tuesday night as he finally goes on camera after releasing his emails he sent to a Russian Lawyer.

In those emails Donald Trump Jr. was told the Russian Government was out to help his father win the oval office. A Russian lawyer made the trip to Trump Tower to meet with three people last June.

Now there are calls for Don Junior to speak out in an open session. For months the Trump team has maintained that they had no contact with anyone from Russia during the campaign but this latest development is proving otherwise.

Congress is now raising concern over all of this asking the Department Of Homeland Security for information. They want to know more about the lawyer who met with Trump Junior last year, claiming to have information about Hillary Clinton that could help Donald Trump.

Don Junior says nothing came of that meeting. He also released the emails that were exchanged prior to setting up that meeting. A growing number of lawmakers are asking the president to testify. Some even think Don Junior needs to talk about all of this in an open session.

Lawmakers, including one from Connecticut, are sounding off.

“Donald Trump Jr. was openly salivating at the prospect of getting damaging information from the Russians. It was certainly evidence of collusion,” said Sen. Chris Murphy.

“In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently,” said Trump Jr.

In that interview, Don Junior went on to say he saw this meeting as opposition research, adding that his father knew nothing about it.

Some Republicans are also expressing their own set of concerns, while others are saying that this whole situation is being overblown.