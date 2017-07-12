Ledyard man to spend more than 2 years in prison for heroin distribution

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Ledyard man will spend a little over two years in prison for selling heroin that led to a deadly overdose.

A federal judge sentenced 33-year-old Timothy Paprocki on Wednesday to 30 months in federal prison.

Paprocki pleaded guilty last Dec. to the crime.

Prosecutors say Paprocki sold heroin to a 25-year-old man from Groton who died in April of last year.

