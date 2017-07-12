Main Street Marketplace in Torrington returns!

By Published:

(WTNH)-In Torrington this summer, Main Street Marketplace will run five consecutive Thursdays from 5-9 p.m., July 6 to Aug. 3. The events will have a Grand Marshal, weekly themes, vendors and entertainment. Here’s some of the highlights:

July 13: Kids & Family Night: Teresa Dufour is Grand Marshal. Musical guests are Tuesday Saints.

July 20: Christmas in July: Disco and R&B sensation, Gloria Gaynor, will serve as Grand Marshal. Musical performance by National Recording Artists Lucinda & Michael. Special guest appearance by the Idaho Potato truck.

July 27: Community Night: Torrington’s own Barrie Soucy is Grand Marshal. Performance by SDRUM, featuring local musician, Joe Mazza on drums.

Aug. 3: Motor Museum on Main: Features Glen Royals as Grand Marshal. Musical performance by Belle of the Fall, featuring Tracy Walton and Julia Autumn-Ford.

 

