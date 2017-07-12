Man charged with killing girlfriend plans insanity defense

David J. McKeever (Photo provided by the New London Police Dept.)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The lawyer for a Connecticut man charged with murder in the death of his longtime live-in girlfriend says he will pursue an insanity defense for his client.

The Day reports that David McKeever‘s attorney notified a judge this week that in addition to the insanity defense, McKeever has opted to be tried in front of a three-judge panel instead of a jury.

Prosecutors say McKeever stabbed 46-year-old Delma Murphy multiple times in November 2015, wrapped her body in towels and a blanket, and left her in a bedroom of their New London home. A friend concerned with her welfare went to the home and found the body.

The couple had lived together for more than a decade.

Prosecutors have not said whether they would contest the insanity defense.

