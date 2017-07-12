Man gets 20 years for role in home invasion

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with an armed robbery, despite his protestations that he wasn’t involved.

The Republican-American reports that 24-year-old Andre White of East Hartford was sentenced Tuesday on charges including robbery and home invasion.

Investigators say White conspired with two other men while in prison to commit the crime. Police say, in 2013, they targeted a couple getting into a nice car, followed them to their New Hartford home and robbed them at gunpoint.

Henry Van Le was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Trayvon Dunning testified against White and is awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors say White called the mother of Dunning’s child to see if she could convince him not to testify.

