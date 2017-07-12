Manchester police search for missing woman

By Published:
Philomena Palestini

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Manchester police are searching for a woman who has been missing since last week.

Police say they are investigating a missing person complaint after 34-year-old Philomena Palestini was reported missing since Thursday, July 6th. According to police, Palestini was reportedly heading to Hartford but never arrived at her destination.

Palestini was last seen wearing a grey tank top, black leggings, and pink and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.

