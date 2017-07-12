Middletown Mayor Dan Drew to run for governor

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Mayor Dan Drew is expected to throw his name in the mix to become Connecticut’s next governor.

Drew will formally announce his bid for the state’s top job 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12th at Harbor Park on Harbor Drive in Middletown.

A little bit about Mayor Drew:

Drew was elected to mayor in 2011 and re-elected in 2013 and 2015. He is a member of the democratic party. Drew lives in Middletown with his wife, Kate, and their four children.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced earlier this year that he will not be seeking re-election.