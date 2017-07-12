Milford woman arrested following domestic dispute

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Milford woman has been arrested after punching another person in a domestic dispute.

Milford Police have charged 48-year-old Manuela Toscano with assault 3rd degree and disorderly conduct.

According to police, officers were called to a local residence at 1:53 a.m Wednesday for a domestic dispute in progress. Officers found a person suffering from facial injuries who told police that Toscano was intoxicated and had become belligerent and verbally abusive.

Police say that Toscano then began punching the victim causing the injuries. Toscano was then arrested.