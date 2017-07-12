Missile Defense Agency announces successful Alaska intercept

This May 14, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the "Hwasong-12," a new type of ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea on Monday, May 15, 2017, boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a nuclear warhead. Outsiders also saw a significant technological jump, with the test-fire apparently flying higher and for a longer time period than any other such previous missile. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Missile Defense Agency says it has conducted a successful test from Alaska of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, part of the nation’s ballistic missile defense system.

A target in the form of an intermediate-range ballistic missile was air-launched Monday night by an Air Force C-17 over the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii.

The MDA says a THAAD weapon system at Kodiak, Alaska, detected, tracked and intercepted the target.

The test was the 14th successful intercept in 14 attempts for the THAAD weapon system.

The system can be rapidly deployed and is designed to intercept ballistic missiles inside or outside the atmosphere during their final phase of flight.

The system uses hit-to-kill technology to destroy missiles at high altitudes to mitigate effects of enemy weapons.

