Missing street signs in New Haven prompting safety concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven has nearly 2,000 traffic intersections. News 8 has learned at dozens and dozens of these intersections all over the city, essential street name signs simply do not exist.

“I mean, it can be frustrating sometimes,” said Demetrius Hampton. The lack of signs is frustrating for people like Hampton, who was visiting from New York City. “Especially when you’re trying to look for somewhere and trying to get somewhere,” he said.

The Fair Haven neighborhood tops the list with missing street name signs, according to city workers.

“That can be very, very dangerous,” remarked Travis Johnson, a New Haven native. He worries not having proper signage could slow emergency responders. “I think they’re important for emergency situations,” he said.

Street sign names go missing for multiple reasons, but city leaders say a common cause is the power company switching from wooden poles to aluminum poles. When that happens, the signs come down and sometimes don’t get replaced.

Despite this, New Haven leaders say sophisticated GPS and Google mapping technology inside police and fire vehicles ensures a timely response to emergencies.

Still, Johnson thinks every intersection should have street signs.

“Being a taxpayer, that’s something you probably want to see is street signs and clean streets,” he stated.

To report missing street name signs contact the New Haven Department of Transportation Traffic and Parking at 203-946-8200.