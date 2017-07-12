Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Mosquitoes trapped in West Haven tested positive for the West Nile Virus.This is a reminder for residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites this summer.

Take it from someone who is outside at dawn most days, I can tell you, this time of day, bugs are very active, I’m wearing my bug spray. You should, too, because scientists in a lab in New Haven have now officially found the West Nile virus in mosquitoes found in West Haven.

The wet spring, the end of the drought, that all means more standing water, and that’s what the mosquitoes like, so we’re going to see more of them this year than the past couple years. Do everyone a favor and empty anything that holds standing water around your property after Tuesday’s rain. Experts at the Agricultural Experiment Station trap mosquitoes from all over and then test them in their lab.

Some mosquitoes trapped on June 29th in West Haven have now been tested and do carry the virus. It’s the Asian Tiger Mosquito that’s carrying it. It’s an invasive species that’s been spreading across the U.S. for the past 30 years. It’s the same bug that carries the Zika virus in some parts of the world – not here. It’s also the same bug that carries dengue fever in other places.

To keep yourself and loved ones safe, you want to minimize the time you spend outdoors between dusk and dawn, when bugs are the most active. Check the window and door screens on your house to make sure they’re in good shape and don’t have any rips or tears. Wear long sleeves and long pants with socks when you’re outside. And use mosquito netting if you are camping or sleeping outside, and like me, don’t go anywhere without your mosquito repellant.

The virus is in West Haven now, but it will likely keep spreading to mosquitoes and, sadly, people in other parts of the state during the next three months. This is a problem that is going to get worse, not better, as the summer goes on.