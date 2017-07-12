New Haven Police get new police dog

Related Coverage Police “K-9” teams graduate from State Police training unit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Police Department has a brand new crime fighter.

“Gunny” the three year old, 98 pound German Shepherd joined the force this week. Gunny was purchased with a Justice Department Assistance Grant, and $2,500 from the National Police Dog Foundation.

Gunny is the sixth police dog on the New Haven force. Like the other K-9s in the department, Gunny is trained in tracking missing people and suspects, suspect apprehension, evidence identification and recovery, and searching property and cars as part of drug enforcement.

Gunny will be teamed with Patrol Officer Sean Sullivan, a nine-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department. This is Officer Sullivan’s first assignment as a K-9 handler.

Sullivan and Gunny trained together for ten weeks – the standard time to become acclimated and proficient for both officers and their four-legged partners.

Officer Sullivan said he’s eager to work with his new partner. “When we first met, I remember thinking, Wow! He’s a big dog”, said Sullivan. “After a great deal of training, I’m confident in his abilities. After bonding for some time, it became clear to me, he’ll be an asset to the city and the Police Department”, he said.

Sullivan and Gunny are currently assigned to the evening shift in New Haven’s Fair Haven neighborhood. Although they are a specialized team, they will be called upon city-wide.