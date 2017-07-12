New Milford man makes building better sandcastles possible

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On this edition of “Nyberg,” a New Milford man explains how a thought he had while on vacation with his family turned into a business idea.

Kevin Lane developed “Create A Castle” after having an idea when he was on a trip in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Lane fashioned plastic casings and other items to put them in a kit for the whole family to build show-stopping kingdoms in the sand.

“Building castles with my kids for 10 years or so progressed and got better and better,” Lane explained. “[I] saw a dad and his son on a beach last year in Laguna Beach. They were struggling with the existing molds and I figured, ‘let’s build something that’s portable, practical, and all comes in one bag.'”

Lane gave a demonstration in the News 8 studio to showcase his product.

“You’re going to split it here, right, split it here, and these essentially just pull away,” Lane said while giving the demonstration. “And same thing there. All right, so now you can see the bricks of the castle.”

Lane explains the castles his casings create are both beautiful too look at and easy to do.

“This is quite elaborate, and it takes you not so long to do…[It’s] very, very quick with this system because within five minutes, I can fill the systems and split it and have a fully blown castle,” he said. “I suppose as a kid you can feel like there’s a moat in front of [the castle] or something.”

Lane’s casings aren’t just made for the summer. They can be used with snow as well.

“The last picture we have is snow, so you can do the same thing in the snow, which I think is awesome,” he said.

To find out more about this idea, go to www.createacastle.com.