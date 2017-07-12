Orange police search for woman who robbed bank

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Orange police are searching for a woman who allegedly held up the TD Bank branch on the Boston Post Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman they’re looking for was wearing jeans, a blue shirt and a wig when she robbed the bank, according to police. After the hold up, the suspect walked across the street to a parking lot where she discarded the t-shirt, glasses and wig.

Police say she left the scene in a black Ford Fusion that appeared to have News Jersey license plates with the digits G11. A man was driving the car.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (203) 891-2130.