BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a shooting at Captain’s Cove Tuesday night.

The Bridgeport Police Department arrived at Captain's Cove Tuesday night around 9:00 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Officers say the person shot received non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

The scene is now clear. Bridgeport Police are taking on the investigation.

