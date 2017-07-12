Police make arrest in fatal West Haven motorcycle crash

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have made an arrest in a fatal motorcycle accident that took the life of a 22-year-old local man.

The investigation, conducted by the West Haven Police Major Accident Unit, found that 67-year-old Frank Zachey, of East Haven, was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck and killed Luis Rodriguez on April 27th.

The accident happened at 12:31 p.m. when Zachey and Rodriguez collided at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Lamson Street.

Police were able to determine it was Zachey who was responsible for the crash through video surveillance and eyewitness statements. Zachey was determined to be at fault in the accident by police and was taken into custody on July 11th.

Zachey has been charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Grant the Right of Way.