Police: Man walking farm animal hit, killed by car

GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a Granby man was apparently walking a farm animal between fields when he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Granby police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, 55-year-old Matthew Smith, died at the scene.

Capt. William Tyler tells The Hartford Courant the ox was not seriously hurt. The driver stopped at the scene.

The newspaper reports that the road where the crash occurred has a number of homes and is dotted with farms on wide plots of open space.

No charges have been filed.