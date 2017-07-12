Police: New Haven man breaks into Hamden business, leads chase in stolen car

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man broke into a Hamden Dunkin’ Donuts around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, then led police on a chase while driving a stolen car, according to authorities.

Police say 41-year-old Hector Otero broke into the Dunkin’ Donuts at 938 Dixwell Avenue through a drive-thru window and stole two cash register drawers. They say an officer found him driving on Prospect Street minutes later and stopped him on Whitney Avenue, but he sped off as the officer walked up to the car. Otero hit a parked car on Exchange Street in New Haven and bailed, according to police. They say he was found him hiding under a deck.

According to officials, the car Otero used in the chase had been stolen from Seymour.

The Third Street man is charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, possession of burglar tools, engaging an officer in pursuit, reckless driving, evading responsibility, driving without a license, and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court later Wednesday.