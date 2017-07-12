Rep. Steve Scalise transferred out of ICU

(ABC News) — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has been transferred out of the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, ABC News has learned.

He remains in serious condition and is still being treated for an infection.

Scalise, the House majority whip, has been receiving treatment after being shot in the hip on the morning of June 14 during a GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunman, identified by police as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, shot Scalise, a Capitol Police officer and two other people on June 14 and was killed in a shootout with police.

Hodgkinson previously expressed grievances against members of the Republican Party and targeted them at a practice for the annual charity congressional baseball game.

Scalise was shifted to the ICU last week and had surgery to manage the infection.

Before the infection developed, he had been upgraded to fair condition and moved out of the ICU in late June, the hospital said at the time, adding that he was “beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”