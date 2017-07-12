Sandy Hook man killed in boat collision on Lake Zoar

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Sandy Hook man was killed in a boat collision on Lake Zoar in Newtown Tuesday night.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, 52-year-old Randall Pineau was operating a pontoon boat on Lake Zoar, in the area of the Mohawk Trail around 9:30 p.m., when his vessel was hit by a ski boat.

Pineau was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. His wife, who was also on the boat, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital where she has since been released.

DEEP says there were four people on the pontoon boat and two on the ski boat. One other person did suffer minor injuries in the collision but refused treatment.

Newtown Police, the Sandy Hook Fire Department, Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Lake Zoar Marine Patrol , and the Connecticut State Police assisted EnCon police at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.